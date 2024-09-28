Multi-million selling artist Barbara Dickson is returning to Derbyshire to perform her classic hits.

Her chart success has included Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, Caravan and the million-selling number one single, I Know Him So Well on which she duetted with Elaine Paige. She has earned six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums. Barbara was awarded an OBE in the 2002 New Year’s Honours for her services to music and drama. Her stage career has included the roles of the original Mrs Johnstone in Willy Russell’s long-running musical Blood Brothers and as Viv Nicholson in Spend Spend Spend, both winning her an Olivier award for Best Actress. Barbara’s visit to Belper coincides with the bicentenary of St Peter's Church which will host three celebratory concerts in October. Cloudbusting – the music of Kate Bush visits the church on October 12. They are the only band to have performed Kate’s music with her original bass player and long standing sound engineer Del Palmer, as well as drummer and percussionist Preston Heyman who appeared on the Tour Of Life, Never For Ever and The Dreaming. Classical music stars Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason will perform at St Peter’s Church on October 29 in between concerts in the USA and Germany. Their programme will feature Bach’s Cello Suite Number 2 in D Minor, Britten’s Cello Sonata in C major Opus 65, Gubaidulina’s Chaconne for Solo Piano ad Shostakovitch’s Cello Sonata in D Minor Opus 40.