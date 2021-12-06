Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant to perform in Chesterfield with his new band Saving Grace

Robert Plant and Suzi Dian with Saving Grace musiciansTony Kelsey, Matt Worley and Oli Jefferson.

The much-revered vocalist has teamed up with Portuguese singer Suzi Dian to front the outfit Saving Grace which is a world apart from the hard rock sound of Led Zep.

Plant showcases his passion for British and American folk, spirituals and traditional blues, complemented by the melodious vocals of Dian who has many years in the industry.

Saving Grace will perform at the Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Tuesday, December 15, which is their second gig in Derbyshire this year. In July, the band played at Buxton Opera House.

The band was formed in 2019 when Plant and Dian teamed up with Tony Kelsey on mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars, Matt Worley on banjo, cuatro, acoustic and baritone guitars and Oli Jefferson on percussion.

Their debut concert near the Welsh border has been followed by others in England, with the performances winning plaudits from esteemed brodcasters and music critics.

Bob Harris, the renowned presenter of The Old Grey Whistle Test, said: “I’ve been privileged to share some amazing moments with Robert through the years but none were more magical, kind and beautiful than the performance by his new band Saving Grace. It was an incredible and atmospheric mix of mountain songs, new works and gems from the 60’s. So much love in the room. One of the best gigs I’ve seen in years.”

A reviewer for the Evening Standard wrote: “The songs they select are often sung in close harmony, often spiritual and accompanied, appropriately enough, with banjo and acoustic guitar, plus superb electric guitar and rock drumming as well. Even though there were thousands there, the band created an extraordinary level of emotional intensity and intimacy.”

The band was scheduled to introduce American music lovers to its work in March last year but plans for the transatlantic tour and several gigs in England during 2020 were kiboshed by the Covid pandemic.