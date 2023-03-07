Alex Wilson and Omar Puente will play two concerts at No 28. Belper, on Friday, April 21.

Two gigs at No 28, Belper, on April 23 will give the audience an opportunity to hear choice cuts from their multitude of albums.

The maestros will be performing at Ronnie Scotts in London the following evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At their shows in Belper, Omar and Alex will be accompanied by bass virtuoso Dimitris Christopoulos and Venezuelan percussion powerhouse, Edwin Sanz.

Omar and Alex, who had joint billing at Glastonbury Festival last year, have collectively performed with Wynton Marsalis, Courtney Pine, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Tito Puente and a whole host of other Jazz/Latin luminaries.

Most Popular