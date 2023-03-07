Latin jazz stars Omar Puente and Alex Wilson line up a night of concerts in Derbyshire town
International renowned Latin jazz stars Omar Puente and Alex Wilson will be performing in Derbyshire ahead of a show at a world-renowned club.
Two gigs at No 28, Belper, on April 23 will give the audience an opportunity to hear choice cuts from their multitude of albums.
The maestros will be performing at Ronnie Scotts in London the following evening.
At their shows in Belper, Omar and Alex will be accompanied by bass virtuoso Dimitris Christopoulos and Venezuelan percussion powerhouse, Edwin Sanz.
Omar and Alex, who had joint billing at Glastonbury Festival last year, have collectively performed with Wynton Marsalis, Courtney Pine, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Tito Puente and a whole host of other Jazz/Latin luminaries.
Tickets cost £20 for each of the two performances in Belper, starting at 6pm and 8.30pm, available from www.eventbrite.co.uk