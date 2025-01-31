Award-winning musician and producer Anna Massie will play in Belper on April 12, 2025.

Musicians are lining up to entertain folk fans in a Derbyshire town during a year of concerts.

Folk At The Meadows in Belper has unveiled its spring programme which launches on February 7 with a performance by Gavin Fairhall Lever.

The trio, which includes a punk fiddle player, a jazz bassist and Balkan guitarist, will play music from their latest album Tearing Down Walls which is released two days before their gig at Belper Meadows Cricket Club. Gavin Fairhall Lever’s captivating live performances have included the Cacares Irish Fleadh in Spain, Zillighem Folk in Belgium, Celtic Connections Glasgow and Broadstairs Folk Festival.

FolkWales described Gavin Farehall Lever’s performance as “Ecstatic and adventurous music… razor-sharp composing and surefire musical virtuosity”.

Gavin Fairhall Lever will be playing music from their new album at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on February 7, 2025.

Singer and bouzouki player Daoiri Farrell, hailed as one of the most important singers to come out of Ireland in recent years, returns to play at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on March 30. Six months after releasing the album True Born Irishman, Daoirí won two prestigious BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017 for Best Newcomer and Best Traditional Track, and performed live at the awards ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Since then he has toured Ireland, the UK, Australia and Germany, and played at festivals there as well as in Canada, Belgium, Denmark and The Netherlands. Daoiri has also toured with the all-star Transatlantic Sessions to major venues across the UK and joined Lúnasa as guest vocalist for U.S. touring. Daoiri’s fourth album,The Wedding Above In Glencree, recorded with Trevor Hutchinson of The Waterboys/Lunasa was released in 2023 and gained him a nomination as Folk Singer of the Year in Ireland’s RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

Music magazine Mojo’s review of Daoiri commented: “His powerfully unadorned vocals might be from any era, variously recalling Paul Brady and Andy Irvine…it’s a powerful statement.”

Anna Massie, one of Scotland’s foremost guitarists, will play at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on April 12. As well as being a skilled multi-instrumentalist and singer renowned for her work with Blazin’ Fiddles and RANT, she also presents BBC Radio Scotland’s award-winning flagship trad music programme, Travelling Folk. Three-time nominee for best instrumentalist at the Scots Trad Music Awards, 2021 winner of the Trad Music in the Media award for her Black Isle Correspondent work and 2022 Producer of the Year award, Anna is a highly talented musician, presenter and producer. She released her long-awaited solo album Two Down in 2024 which she is promoting on this solo tour.

Colin Irwin of Mojo wrote of Anna’s music: “lively, often witty arrangements…compelling at the heart.”

Looking ahead to the autumn, Flook will be performing at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on November 23 as part of their 30th anniversary tour. The group will be paying homage to all their albums and also playing new music which is due for release earlier in the year. Flook are an Anglo-Irish band with a reputation as major innovators in music who have an enviable trademark sound, from the whistles and flutes of Brian Finnegan and Sarah Allen to the guitar of Ed Boyd and the bodhran of John Joe Kelly.

The Scotsman said of Flook “Sheer musical magic...Stunning technique, impossibly agile rhythm work and virtuoso flights of jazzy improvisation add up to one of the most enthralling sounds around.” Tickets for all concerts are available from https://www.wegottickets.com/BDR

Folk at the Meadows is run by Black Dog Radio, which presents a live three-hour radio show from Belper featuring contemporary folk, roots, world, acoustic music and more on Saturdays from 9am on https://www.mixcloud.com/live/blackdogradio