Latest gigs in Chesterfield and beyond
These are the places in Derbyshire where you can see live music in the week ahead.
Thursday, October 14
Fleetwood Bac (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Friday, October 15
China Crisis. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Andy SKA. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Covers Brothers. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Sensation (tribute to ABBA). Derby Conference Centre, Derby.
James Stevens. Spondon LIberal Club.
Saturday, October 16
Sixties Gold with The Tremeloes, Herman’s Hermits, Marmalade, The Merseybeats, PJ Proby, Steve Ellis (Love Affair), Gerry’s Pacemakers, Mamas & Papas performing their hits live. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Take The Seven. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Atomic (the ultimate tribute to the 80s). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
DFacto. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Toasted Frog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Strange Days. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Love Distraction (tribute to Human League). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Copperhead Road. Spondon Liberal Club.
Sunday, October 17
Planet Fatale, supported by Yesterday’s Gone and Stellaris. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Moochers. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.