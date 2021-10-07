Latest gigs in Chesterfield and beyond

These are the places in Derbyshire where you can see live music in the week ahead.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 11:15 am
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 11:17 am

Thursday, October 14

Fleetwood Bac (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, October 15

Dave Berry, whose hits include The Crying Game and Little Things, will be part of the Sixties Gold show at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on October 16, 2021.

China Crisis. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Andy SKA. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Covers Brothers. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Sensation (tribute to ABBA). Derby Conference Centre, Derby.

James Stevens. Spondon LIberal Club.

Saturday, October 16

Sixties Gold with The Tremeloes, Herman’s Hermits, Marmalade, The Merseybeats, PJ Proby, Steve Ellis (Love Affair), Gerry’s Pacemakers, Mamas & Papas performing their hits live. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Take The Seven. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Atomic (the ultimate tribute to the 80s). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

DFacto. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Toasted Frog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Strange Days. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Love Distraction (tribute to Human League). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Copperhead Road. Spondon Liberal Club.

Sunday, October 17

Planet Fatale, supported by Yesterday’s Gone and Stellaris. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Moochers. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

