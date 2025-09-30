Lack of Afro will perform at the Old Bell Hotel, Derby on November 26, 2025, in support of his new album, Love Dealer.

Funk and soul artist Lack of Afro will show a different side to his musical talents on a promotional tour for his new album, which includes a date in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lack of Afro’s ninth studio album Love Dealer, released in October 2025, is all for “the thrill of seeing people on a dancefloor, all collectively locked into a track that you’ve produced - there’s nothing like it!”.

The artist, also known as Adam Gibbons, said: “Love Dealer is aimed unequivocally at the dancefloor. I wanted to push myself in a slightly new direction - more into the land of disco and a four to the floor sound. Love Dealer is quintessentially an upbeat record, full of joy, optimism and hope for the future”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three singles – Keeping Me Strong, Make It Shine and Walls Start Rockin’ with Heart and Soul on the flipside – were released ahead of the album. Airplay on 6 Music and Radio 2 supported Lack of Afro’s new music.

Fans will have the opportunity to listed to Lack of Afro performing live at The Old Bell Hotel in Derby on November 26. Adam, a saxophonist and percussionist, will be part of the same six-piece band that stormed the UK in 2024. As well as performing the new material, they will whip through nearly two decades of Lack of Afro’s back catalogue.

Tickets cost £21.50 for the concert which starts at 7pm. Book your tickets at www.tickettailor.com/events/theoldbellhotel/1721685

This show forms part of Lack of Afro’s biggest ever UK tour and follows a busy summer on the UK festival scene playing to crowds at Camp Bestival and Wychwood.