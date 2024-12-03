Aaron Brown, left and David McPhie, are launching the first 'Made in Chesterfield' Music Collection CDs.

A lengthy labour of love will be celebrated at a launch party for a double CD that brings together some of the finest musicians to come out of Chesterfield.

The ‘Made in Chesterfield’ Music Collection is the brainchild of Aaron Brown and David McPhie who had the idea three years ago of compiling the recordings of groups and solo artists. They contacted every musician that they knew from their own respective eras of musical involvement, stretching from the early 1960s to the present day.

Enlisting the support of the Derbyshire Times early in 2022, they were flooded with contributions and eventually put together a collection of more than 200 recordings.

Aaron said: “It’s been a real labour of love - after initially being overwhelmed by the submissions, we realised that if we released it all together, it would comprise of something like 15 CDs - which was unrealistic! Instead, we’ll now be releasing volumes one at a time, with an eclectic range of genres reflecting the town’s considerable talents showing up on this first volume. Getting a running order that flowed was a major challenge too, but we’ve now got something that we hope the town can be proud of, and which will go on to inspire future generations of musicians.”

The front cover of the Made in Chesterfield double CD release.

The first 40 groups, bands and solo artists feature on volume one which comprises two CDs including music by The Thompson Twins, Shape of the Rain, The Dazy Age, Hannah James, Mybe, trumpeter Al Needham, Harry Torrani (the yodelling cowboy), Chesterfield Parish Church (Crooked Spire) Choir and many more. An accompanying 36-page booklet contains information about the musicians and recollections of band nights, venues and now famous faces who performed in town down the years.

A launch/listening party for the first volume of ‘Made in Chesterfield’ will be held at Real Time Music in Chesterfield on the afternoon of Sunday, December 8 from 3pm to 7pm with some low key ‘live’ music and interviews with present and future participants. Free entry to all. The compilation, priced £15, will be available at the launch, plus Tallbird Records, Vanishing Point Records, Chesterfield Football Club (club shop), Waterstones in Chesterfield and will also be available digitally on Bandcamp at s40time.bandcamp.com

David said: “It’s our belief that this project will secure the legacy of the town’s musical history, from the early days of the 1930s’ dance bands, through the rock ’n’ roll of the 1950s, and the first emergence of the rock/rhythm and blues groups in the 60s, punk and new wave in the late 70s, and the development of electronica in the 80s and 90s, to the diverse strands of more modern genres to emerge since the turn of the century. In addition to the contributions of the folk, jazz and country music that have always been on the radar of those interested in the more traditional forms of popular music that have flourished in the town.”

Aaron, singer with The Dazy Age and The WonderWhys, is the founder of S40time, a Community Interest Company, Youtube channel and podcast celebrating the music, arts and culture of Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. The pilot episode featured Aaron interviewing David McPhie about his involvement with Joe Cocker in the 1960s and recording the demo at his house in Chesterfield which shot Joe to stardom in 1967. David brought household names like Pink Floyd, Little Richard, Free, Fleetwood Mac and Jethro Tull to town in the Sixties, was also drummer in The Blueberries – Chesterfield’s first band to get a record deal – and ran the legendary record shop Some Kinda Mushroom.

An appeal in the Derbyshire Times in January 2022 sparked a flood of submissions for the 'Made In Chesterfield' Music Collection.

Aaron, 52 and David, 83, have now joined forces and conduct regular interviews with Chesterfield’s movers and shakers, with the Facebook group now attracting over 2000 members and regular contributors and providing a platform for aspiring artists to display their skills.