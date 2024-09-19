Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kylie Minogue will perform live in Sheffield during her biggest tour for 14 years.

The global icon will sing numbers from her new album Tension II and much-loved hits at the city’s Utilita Arena on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Kylie said: “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension Tour 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tension II - a brand new collection of 13 songs - will be released on October 18 via BMG. Lead single from the new collection Lights Camera Action will be released on September 27.

Kylie Minogue will perform live at Sheffield Utilita Arena on May 23, 2025.

The high energy, high octane partner of the Number 1 album and global smash Tension, sees Kylie head further into the electronic space, and is packed full of dance floor anthems. The record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus the latest dance hit Edge of Saturday Night with The Blessed Madonna as well as the collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia.

Kylie said: “The Tension era has been so special to me … I can’t possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to ‘Tension II’.”

She released the first Tension album in September 2023 which rocketed to number one and has now surpassed 500,000 sales worldwide and is nearing half a billion streams. Kylie took home the Global Icon Award at the BRITS 2024 and won the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy for Padam Padam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her world tour will open in Kylie’s home country, Australia, and reach the UK for Kylie’s fourth visit to the Utilita Arena, having previously performed sell-out shows in 2002 on the Kylie Fever Tour and her last visit in 2014 as part of the Kiss Me Once Tour.

Tickets for Tension Tour go on venue presale Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10am (accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter) and general sale Friday, 27 September 2024 at 10am via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.