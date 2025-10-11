Hollow Souls' Kris Barras, Phoebe Jane and Josiah J Manning have a gig at Real Time Live, Chesterfeld on Friday, October 17, 2025 (photo: Rob Blackham)

Blues-rock band Hollow Souls – featuring guitar virtuoso and former pro MMA fighter Kris Barras – will play in Chesterfield during their debut tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris, bass player Josiah J. Manning and lead vocalist Phoebe Jane perform at Real Time Live on Friday, October 17, with Troy Redfern as special guest. Tickets cost £23.50, available from https://realtimelive.co.uk/

The gig in Chesterfield is the second show in Hollow Souls’ 20-date tour and comes on the back of the debut six-track EP, which was released on October 10 on vinyl and CD. Titled Hollow Souls, the EP includes the fourth single Burn It To The Ground featuring Elles Bailey which is currently on the A list on the UK’s biggest classic rock station Planet Rock Radio. Three other singles from the EP include guests Chris Tapp of The Cold Stars who features on Bad Things, John ‘Marv’ Harvey of Monster Things who features on Shotgun and Jared James Nichols who features on Borderline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kris Barras, renowned for his gravelly vocal tone and immense guitar playing, has traded licks with Joe Bonamassa and Billy Gibbons on the world stage. His own project Kris Barras Band, which is firmly entrenched in heavy rock music, will be supporting Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) and Richie Kozen (Winery Dogs, Poison, Mr Big) at Nottingham’s Rock City on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Kris Barras Band scored a top five UK album with Halo Effect in 2024, a year in which they played headline shows in British castles and headlined Planet Rockstock.