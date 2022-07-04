KISS tribute band Hotter Than Hell face an emotional return to The County Music Bar in Chesterfield

Hotter Than Hell play at The County Music Bar, Chesterfield, on Friday, July 8 (photo: Darren McVeigh/Metal Planet Music)

Hotter Than Hell will bring their authentic hit-laden stage show to The County Music Bar on Saltergate on Friday, July 8.

Marty McStravick, lead singer and rhythm guitarist, said: “It will be the very same venue that our previous bass player Fabio Marchetti played with us in November 2021, but just weeks later he sadly passed away due to a heart attack, leaving behind a wife and three children. He was the salt of the earth, a lovely human being and playing The County Music Bar in Chesterfield again, will mark a special night with it being the very last show Fabio played with us.

"It will be very emotional for us, but in a positive way a testimonial tribute that we honour Fabio at this upcoming event.

Hotter Than Hell’s new bassist is Davide Liddi, from Rome. Marty said: “Davide was originally the lead guitarist in Fabio’s KISS tribute band in Italy called Kiss In Time and has filled Fabio’s boots in Hotter Than Hell out of respect for friendship."

The band’s drummer Luciano Masi is also from Rome and was Fabio’s travel buddy when they played shows in the UK.

Lead guitarist Bram Duckworth, who hails from Burnley, said: “Fabio will be missed – fond memories of his love of vintage whiskey which I enjoyed drinking with him at gigs.”

Hotter Than Hell was founded in 2003 by frontman Marty from Belfast and has built up a reputation for delivering the ultimate night out in tribute to the hottest band in the world.

They present the classic 1970s style KISS stage show, with pyrotechnics, fire-breathing, blood spitting, smoking guitars, greasepaint make-up and seven-inch platform boots.

The band replicate songs from the KISS back catalogue of hits, stretching from half a century ago to present day, including Detroit Rock City, Crazy Crazy Nights, Rock N Roll All Night and God Gave Rock and Roll to You.

Hotter Than Hell have headlined festivals from Azerbaijan and Cyprus to Dublin, top music venues across the UK and Europe, and toured to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Hard rock trio BLITZ, who hail from Nottingham and play original material, will be the support act on Friday at The County Music Bar. Doors open at 7pm.