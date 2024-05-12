Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading vocal harmony group G4 will be singing live in Chesterfield to celebrate 20 years at the top of their game.

Hailed as the Kings of Popera, the group will be performing at the Winding Wheel Theatre on June 28, 2024. Still led byounder duo Jonathan Ansell (high tenor/lead vocals) and Mike Christie (baritone), their close-knit vocal harmonies are as strong as ever with the group completed by Duncan Sandilands (bass) and new recruit, Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall (tenor).

Their concert in Chesterfield forms part of a 70-date tour in support of their new album ‘20’ which is out now digitally and physically released on May 17 with formats including pink vinyl, CD and cassette.

The gold-plated vocal talent of G4 shines a new light on songs both classic and contemporary on their new album. Pop hits from Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish, soaring ballads from The Carpenters and Muse and theatrical showstoppers like The Music of The Night are among the tracks. Their album closes with a barbershop quartet performance of Goodnight Sweetheart.

Jonathan said: “We’re excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary by taking fans on an emotional journey with our new album ‘20’. We’ve picked a remarkable selection of songs that excel with our trademark harmonies, from heartbreaking and intimate to high-octane excitement, and we’re looking forward to performing some of these songs on tour too.”

One of the highlights of the set is G4’s take on James Blunt’s emotionally charged ballad ‘Monsters’. A song about how the father/son relationship changes in time, the quartet’s perfectly poised harmonies introduce the song before Duncan Sanilands’ touching interpretation leads, accompanied only by the piano.

The show will also feature the most popular G4 hits, such as their exhilarating performance of Bohemian Rhapsody, haunting take on Creep and the heart-stopping Nessun Dorma.

G4 became a household name in 2004 when they were runners-up on the first series of television talent show The X Factor, pipped to the crown by Steve Brookstein.