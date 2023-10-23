World-renowned violinist André Rieu has announced a show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena – with tickets now on sale.

Andre Rieu will perform at Sheffield's Utilitia Arena on April 19. 2024.

André will perform at the showpiece venue on Friday, April 19, 2024, when he will transport the audience into a world of enchanting melodies including classical masterpieces, waltzes, show tunes and more.

The charismatic maestro will lead his wonderful 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, chorus and many international soloists in breath-taking performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special guest for this tour is 15-year-old Emma Kok who has wowed millions of people around the world with her rendition of the song “Voilà”. Emma, who won The Voice Kids Netherlands in 2021, has gastroparesis which means that she has to be fed through a tube into her stomach.

Most Popular

André Rieu’s tours are regularly outselling the world’s top pop and rock stars. His concerts are also a visual treat, from the sight of him and his musicians entering through the crowd and up onto the stage at the beginning of the concert, to the lavish costumes and the vast screen behind the orchestra displaying beautiful imagery tailor-made for each song.

HIs YouTube videos have reached in excess of one billion views, 10 million fans follow him on Facebook and he has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Get ready to experience the magic of André when the Dutch violinist and his orchestra finally return to the UK to celebrate the beauty of music and make memories that will last a lifetime.