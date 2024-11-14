Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri have been performing together for 30 years.

Kiki Dee has been part of the British music scene for more than 60 years and for nearly half of that she has performed with guitar virtuoso Carmelo Luggeri.

Now established as one of the UK’s greatest musical pairings, Kiki and Carmelo will take centre stage in a concert at St Peter’s Church, Belper on November 23. They first played in the church two years ago.

The evening will include their own compositions, Carmelo’s acoustic arrangements of Kiki songs plus their take on the work of great artists. Kiki said: “We venture all over the place musically – but I’ve learned to embrace it – our live shows are very eclectic.”

On stage, Carmelo’s mesmerising playing and arrangements plus loops and Asian drones fill out the sound to great effect, with Kiki providing moody texture and subtle underscore on keys. Add to that Kiki's unique and distinctive voice and audiences are guaranteed a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

The pair have recorded five albums together, most recently The Long Ride Home which was released in 2022.

Pop legend Kiki teamed up with Elton John on the smash-hit Don’t Go Breaking My Heart which topped the charts in 1976 and gave both singers their first number one. During her career, she has released 40 singles, three EPs and 22 albums.

Producer and guitarist Carmelo wmet Kiki when she went to a studio to put down a vocal three decades ago. Carmelo had seen her many times on television but as soon as she started singing, he was blown away by the amazing tone of her voice.

They joined forces to play acoustic concerts which kicked off with an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in 1994.

In 2018 Bob Harris featured them as the opening act for the re-booted Whistle Test. A large TV audience was delighted to hear Kiki’s unique voice sounding even better than they remembered.

Kiki and Carmelo have played alongside Roger Taylor, Jack Bruce, Fish, Paul Young, Tom Robinson, Graham Gouldman and Madeline Bell.

Tickets to see their concert in Belper cost £25, available from belperfringe.org, livetickets.org, eventbrite.co.uk and St Peter's Church.