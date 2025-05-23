Kickstart your weekends this summer with live music in Beeston Square

Friday 18 returns for its fourth year, with FREE live music from incredible local artists, every Friday this summer.

Launching this year’s series on Friday 20 June is talented singer songwriter, Joshua Todd, performing his own, original indie/alt rock songs.

Also performing this year is:

27 June – Simran Johal – singer songwriter.

4 July – Anteloup – 4 piece band.

11 July – Lucy Crisp – electro pop artist.

18 July – Swing Chickens - 3 piece swing band.

25 July – Higgs Bo’sun – 5 piece acoustic roots folk band.

1 August – Roundabout Jazz – youth jazz ensemble.

8 August (two hour extended double header) –

6:00pm – 7:00pm – Klezmer Tans - group of musicians playing songs of the Klezmer repertoire.

7:00pm – 8:00pm – Slow Train – 5 piece band playing a mix of pop, rock, folk and jazz, covers and original songs.

The full Friday 18 lineup

Come down with friends or family and enjoy an hour of free live music to kickstart your weekend before sampling the array of restaurants, pubs and bars Beeston has to offer. What better way to support local artistic talent and the Beeston nightlife economy.

Portfolio holder for Leisure and Health, Councillor Teresa Cullen said, “I’m so pleased to be able to welcome back Friday 18 to Beeston Square this summer, showcasing amazing local artists, free to the public. It’s also a great way to encourage people to get out in Beeston and support the fantastic nightlife it has to offer. It’s the perfect start to a Friday night, you just can’t beat live music.”

The summer sessions will bring some atmosphere to Beeston Town Centre, kicking off visitor’s Friday night with local musical talent.

Friday18 is an event which has developed through the Council's C-City partnership with the German town of Gutersloh.