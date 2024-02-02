Kenny Thomas will play at Buxton Opera House on May 18, 2024.

Kenny and his all-star band will be performing at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, May 18, 2024 as part of a nine-leg tour.

On the tour, Kenny says: "Live gigs are one of the most enjoyable aspects of being a musician and it’s where my fans come together for a night of soul- music and serious partying. So to announce the ‘HIM’ 2024 tour is really exciting for me and the band, and it’s an opportunity for us to play songs from my third album HIM which was never commercially released. Over three decades on from when I first started out, this tour demonstrates that soul-music is here to stay. "

Kenny, whose greatest hits are Thinking About Your Love, Best of You and Outstanding released a ‘Best Of’ album in November this year, featuring all the big hits, fan favourites and thought-to-be-lost masters from his unreleased third album HIM, which were recently discovered.

His debut album Voices sold 600,000 copies in the UK alone on Chrysalis Records in 1991 achieving a total of eight Top 40 singles and two Top 10 records whilst picking up two BRIT Award nominations for ‘Best Male Vocalist’ and ‘Best Newcomer’.