Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman celebrate 30 years of musical mastery at Derbyshire concert
The award-winning folk duo promise intimate ballads, soaring harmonies, and acoustic mastery in their concert at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on October 24, 2025.
From their early days in 90s folk supergroup Equation to becoming BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Best Duo (twice!), Kathryn and Sean have never stopped evolving — blending tradition and innovation into a sound that is uniquely theirs.
This tour sees them release their first live concert album, Another Day At The Circus — a beautiful snapshot of the connection, storytelling, and musical brilliance that happens every time they step on stage.
Their performances have garnered plaudits aplenty from the critics. Rock n’ Reel commented: “Rightly regarded as one of the most engaging folk/acoustic duos on the circuit” and fRoots stated: “The couple’s intimacy and strength of passion on stage have won them many fans and an enviable reputation as ‘songwriters par excellence’.”
Tickets cost £23, available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.