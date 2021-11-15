Justin Bieber announces new UK dates - with shows in Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester

Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East very soon.Each evening promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans, who have been looking forward to these new shows since the pandemic sidelined the previously announced 2020 dates.

The international shows start in May 2022 in Mexico and will then continue on to Scandinavia for festival shows in August; South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October, and then over to Australia and New Zealand in November & December before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023.It is Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’. Described by The Times of London as “mesmerising”, Bieber played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his 2016-2017 run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.Recently named Artist Of The Year at the MTV Video Music Awards and nominated for a field-leading 8 MTV EMA Awards, Bieber remains the Number 1 artist on both YouTube and Spotify worldwide, cementing his place as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century.