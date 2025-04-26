Katie Tonkinson as Raven and Glenn Adamson as Strat in Bat Out of Hell - The Musical touring to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from April 28 to May 3, 2025 (photo: Chris Davis Studio)

Ignite your passion for rock ‘n’ roll by watching jukebox show Bat Out of Hell – The Musical when it returns to Sheffield.

The timeless music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf reigns supreme in this thrilling spectacle of a show which features a dynamic eight-piece rock band live on stage.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical runs at the Lyceum Theatre from April 28 to May 3. This reimagined production has been inspired by a spectacular arena tour of Australia and New Zealand.

An epic cast - including the much anticipated return of Glenn Adamson, Sharon Sexton, and Rob Fowler in the roles of Strat, Sloane and Falco, alongside Katie Tonkinson as Raven - will bring their powerhouse vocals to Meat Loaf’s anthems including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love and of course Bat Out of Hell.

Luke Street (playing Ledoux), Carly Burns (Valkyrie), Ryan Carter (Jagwire) and Glenn Adamson (Strat) in Bat Out of Hell - The Musical (photo: Chris Davis Studio)

The musical is set in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian world where Strat, a forever young leader of The Lost, falls in love with Raven, the daughter of tyrannical Falco.

Sprawling multi-level platforms will transport the audience through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell, from Raven’s bedroom to the depths of The Lost’s underground domains.

Get ready to witness Bat Out of Hell as it explodes back onto the stage in a spectacle that promises to be nothing short of legendary.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Bat Out of Hell – the Musical premiered in Manchester in 2017 and that year won four awards including an Evening Standard Theatre Award for best musical and a Broadway World UK Award for best sound design of a new production of a play or musical which went to Gareth Owen. Gareth was nominated for an Olivier Award for best sound design in 2018 when the show ran at London Colosseum.

In 2018 Sharon Sexton won a West End Wilma Award for best performer in a West End show.