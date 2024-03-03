Keith Jack heads the cast of Dreamcoat Stars, touring to Buxton Opera House on March 13 and Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on April 20, 2024.

Experience a night of smash-hits from West End and Broadway shows in Dreamcoat Stars which visits Buxton Opera House on March 13 and Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on April 20, 2024.

Four singers will present an unforgettable evening of musical theatre including selections from Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray, West Side Story, and the toe-tapping Jersey Boys.

Keith, who shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do, said: “Joseph has been a part of my life since before Any Dream Will Do, and I’ve always thought about getting a few Joseph performers together for a concert of musical theatre. We discovered the show not only appeals to people of all ages, it even introduced some of the newer musicals to audiences that haven’t heard them before.”

Audiences can expect non-stop hits with phenomenal vocal arrangements, four-part harmonies, slick choreography and memorable stories from the star’s time in Joseph.

Keith has done two national tours in Joseph, firstly as the Narrator in Bill Kenwright's production in 2007 alongside fellow Any Dream Will Do contestants Craig Chalmers (as Joseph) and Chris Barton (as Benjamin). He played the lead role from 2010 to 2013, passing the baton on to Ian "H" Watkins (of Steps).

Enjoying a varied career in theatre, Keith has done national tours of H.M.S. Pinafore playing Ralph Rackstraw, Fame in which he played NIck and six pantomime productions stretching from Glasgow to Sevenoaks.

Keith joined the cast of Dreamcoat Stars in 2022, performing alongside several actors who played the role of Joseph.

In the 2024 tour, he shares the stage with TV star and UK tour Joseph Sam Cassidy, West End’s leading man Graham Tudor and Elvis-inspired Pharaoh Andrew Geater who played the role on tour in 2019.

Grab your coat of many colours and join the company on a journey where Any Dream Will Do. This megamix production is guaranteed to leave you wanting more, while singing your favourite songs all the way home!