John Tams presents new Christmas concert in aid of Derbyshire air ambulance
John, who lives in Derbyshire, will present Celluloid & Celebration at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on December 19. Proceeds from the night will go to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.
The concert will include a film from 1977 featuring mid-winter rituals across the UK, ranging from dance and plays to events featuring guns, and most spectacularly, fire. John Tams narrated the film and the Albion Band provided the music.
John will also celebrate the joy of Christmas with a set of songs in which he will be accompanied by musicians including long time collaborator Pete Bullock who he worked with in the Albion Band and at the National Theatre. During the Seventies John became musical director at the National Theatre. In 2007 the hugely successful War Horse opened and John, as songmaker, was part of the creative team.
He has won two honours at the BBC Folk Awards, firstly with Barry Coope when they scooped Duo of the Year 2008 and then as frontman with Home Service who were awarded Best Live Act 2012.
John is best known to television viewers as rifleman Daniel Hagman in the TV series Sharpe, starring Sean Bean.
Recently John has published a children's book titled The Bear Went Over The Mountain. It introduces freestyle storytelling, encouraging the person who is reading it to adapt and reinvent the tale. The book will be available at the Celluloid and Celebration event, which starts at 8pm.
A licensed bar will be available at the Celluloid & Celebration event.
Tickets cost £15 from www.livetickets.org, https://belperfringe.org, www.eventbrite.co.uk, Derby Live box office via phone on 01332 255800 or in person at the sales and information centre in the Guildhall Theatre, Derby and at St Peter’s Church, Belper.