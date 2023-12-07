Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John, who lives in Derbyshire, will present Celluloid & Celebration at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on December 19. Proceeds from the night will go to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The concert will include a film from 1977 featuring mid-winter rituals across the UK, ranging from dance and plays to events featuring guns, and most spectacularly, fire. John Tams narrated the film and the Albion Band provided the music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John will also celebrate the joy of Christmas with a set of songs in which he will be accompanied by musicians including long time collaborator Pete Bullock who he worked with in the Albion Band and at the National Theatre. During the Seventies John became musical director at the National Theatre. In 2007 the hugely successful War Horse opened and John, as songmaker, was part of the creative team.

Most Popular

John Tams takes centre stage at the Celluloid & Celebration event in St Peter's Church, Belper on December 19, 2023.

He has won two honours at the BBC Folk Awards, firstly with Barry Coope when they scooped Duo of the Year 2008 and then as frontman with Home Service who were awarded Best Live Act 2012.

John is best known to television viewers as rifleman Daniel Hagman in the TV series Sharpe, starring Sean Bean.

Recently John has published a children's book titled The Bear Went Over The Mountain. It introduces freestyle storytelling, encouraging the person who is reading it to adapt and reinvent the tale. The book will be available at the Celluloid and Celebration event, which starts at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A licensed bar will be available at the Celluloid & Celebration event.