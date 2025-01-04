Jig for a Kiss bring their folk tunes to Chesterfield venue
Jig for a Kiss will perform slip jgs and reels, schottisches and polkas and a hint of Kletzmer, ska and swing at St Leonard’s Church, Spital on January 18. 2025.
The seven-piece outfit, which boasts six singers, play music mainly from the folk tradition on around 20 instruments. They sing songs about love, crime, hardship and beer.
They are familiar faces on the Chesterfield music scene, hosting the Brampton Sessions each month at St Thomas Centre, off Chatsworth Road. Jig For A Kiss have played at The Fishpond in Matlock Bath, The Rose and Crown at Brampton, Dronfield Festival, Holmfirth Festival and Crookes Folk Club in Sheffield.
Tickets costs £15 for the concert at St Leonard’s Church and are available via Spital Arts page on Facebook, www.spitalarts.org, email: [email protected] or call 01246 220741.
Doors open at 7pm and the performance starts at 7.30pm.
