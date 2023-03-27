News you can trust since 1855
Jig For a Kiss and Ar Faoued launch new acoustic night in Chesterfield

Musicians will be launching monthly acoustic sessions at a Chesterfield community centre.

By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Jog For a Kiss will be the resident house band at the monthly acoustic sessions in St Thomas Centre, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Foot-tapping tunes, soulful songs, conviviality and Brampton Brewery ale will be on offer at St Thomas Centre, Chatsworth Road, Brampton on the first Wednesday of the month from 7.30pm to 10.45pm.

The sessions begin on April 5 with Ar Faoued as the guest artist. Local group Jig For a Kiss will be the regular house band and there will be floor spots and all-in session playing to round off the night.

Admission is £2.

