Foot-tapping tunes, soulful songs, conviviality and Brampton Brewery ale will be on offer at St Thomas Centre, Chatsworth Road, Brampton on the first Wednesday of the month from 7.30pm to 10.45pm.

The sessions begin on April 5 with Ar Faoued as the guest artist. Local group Jig For a Kiss will be the regular house band and there will be floor spots and all-in session playing to round off the night.