Jazzy launch for Spital Arts events programme in Chesterfield
A jazz group will launch a new programme of concerts in Chesterfield.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:30 am
Take Four will be the entertainers when Spital Arts events return on February 18, 2022.
The East Midlands based jazz quartet play a mix of styles including bebop, swing, Latin and blues.
Michelle Sherwood (saxophone and keyboard), Rob Oxley (bass), Russ Shillito (drums) and Simon Tilston (guitar) make up the band.
The concert will take place at St Leonard’s Church, on Hartington Road/Valley Road, Spital. Doors open at 7pm.
Tickets £15 on the door (co