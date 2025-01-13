Xhosa Cole Quartet will celebrate the compositions of pianist Thelonious Monk on July 13 at the Palace Hotel, Buxton.

Music fans are in for a treat this year when 12 concerts over four days will be presented in a Derbyshire town.

Buxton International Festival’s popular Jazz Weekender will run at the Palace Hotel and the Pavilion Arts Centre from July 10 to July 13.

The opening concert will feature Belgian vocalist Ineza and her quartet presenting an exclusive preview of her debut album to be released later this year. This will be followed by the Graham Clark Quartet, featuring violin virtuoso Graham Clark who has lived in Buxton for more than 25 years and is well known for his weekly jazz residencies.

Concerts on the Friday begin with the Emily Masser Quartet, fronted by one of the most exciting young voices in the jazz scene. Next up will be Trio JDM who play material from a wide range of composers and eras. Baiana, the Brazilian-inspired project of Liverpool-born singer-songwriter Laura Doyle, will also be performing that night as will Butcher’s Brew who play jazz, funk, blue note and Latin.

Saturday sees concerts by Alan Barnes’ all-star band celebrating the centenary of Art Pepper’s birth; Dean Stockdale Quartet With Strings presenting 100 Years of Oscar Peterson and Emma Rawicz Quartet who are led by a 22-year-old saxophonist and composer.

The last day of the Jazz Weekender will feature performances by Dodeka, led by pianist and composer Ivo Neame; Xhosa Cole Quartet who will celebrate the compositions of pianist Thelonious Monk; Georgina Jackson’s Sass and Brass which will offer velvet-voiced bluesy ballads and iconic songs, alongside sizzling musical accompaniment

For further information, visit www.buxtonfestival.co.uk