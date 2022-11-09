Jazz singer Sara Dowling brings her quartet to Crookes Social Club on November 11, 2022 (photo: Bill Mudge)

Expect a vibrant fusion of nostalgic classical harmonies and American rhythms of the late 1960s when the Sara Dowling Quartet play at Crookes Social Club on Friday, November 11.

Renowned as a powerful and expressive vocalist and composer, Sara will be accompanied by pianist Ross Stanley, bass player Dario Di Lecce and drummer Steve Brown.

Sara has previously performed at Ronnie Scott’s Buxton International, Swanage and Isle of Wight Jazz Festivals, as well as headlining festivals in Italy, France and Hungary.