Jazz singer Sara Dowling shows off award-winning talent in Sheffield debut
Award-winning jazz singer Sara Dowling who has sung at prestigious venues and festivals will make her Sheffield debut this month.
Expect a vibrant fusion of nostalgic classical harmonies and American rhythms of the late 1960s when the Sara Dowling Quartet play at Crookes Social Club on Friday, November 11.
Renowned as a powerful and expressive vocalist and composer, Sara will be accompanied by pianist Ross Stanley, bass player Dario Di Lecce and drummer Steve Brown.
Sara has previously performed at Ronnie Scott’s Buxton International, Swanage and Isle of Wight Jazz Festivals, as well as headlining festivals in Italy, France and Hungary.
Tickets £16, £14 (over 60s, disabled, unemployed) and £9 (student with NUS card) from www.ticketsource.co.uk