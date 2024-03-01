Jazz diuo Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer boost Peak District hall's funds
Jazz musicians Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer will be raising money for a Peak District village hall.
Edinburgh based saxophonist Ian and pianist Dominic will be performing at Youlgrave Village Hall on Saturday, March 9.
The duo plays accessible modern jazz and tells amusing stories about touring experiences from places they have played and visited during their touring. They create an intimate concert setting with low lighting and tealight candles on the tables.
The concert in Youlgrave starts at 8pm. Tickets £12, accompanied under 16s free admission. For tickets, call 07970 045649 or buy from local shops and hall box office.