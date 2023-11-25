Organisers of a Derbyshire festival have pulled off a coup by securing rock bands Jane’s Addiction and Dinosaur Jr for their only UK appearances in 2024.

Jane's Addiction will play an exclusive UK show at Bearded Theory festival at Catton Hall, Derbyshire from May 23-26, 2024.

The two American groups are among the first wave of acts announced for Bearded Theory which will run at Catton Hall from May 23 to 26.

Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers, sleek synth-pop ensemble Future Islands, Nottingham post-punk duo Sleaford Mods and influential electronica brothers Orbital will also be delivering headline performances.

Festival organiser Ben Ryles said: “We’re very excited to have two of our favourite alt-rock heroes choosing Bearded Theory as their only UK festival for the year. We also can’t wait to welcome Amyl and the Sniffers and Future Islands who are both so widely renowned for their incredible live shows, as well as festival favourites Sleaford Mods and electronic icons Orbital. Across this first batch of almost 50 acts there are fast-rising artists at the forefront of their scenes, legendary performers, and plenty of Bearded Theory crowd-pleasers, we’re really pleased to finally reveal them and get the countdown on to the start of the festival season!”

Dinosaur Jr got together in 1984 in Massachusetts and signed with Sire Records six years later, making their major label debut with the album Green Minds. The band achieved their biggest commercial success in the Nineties with the single Start Choppin’ which reached the top 20 in the UK and albums Where You Been and Without A Sound both hitting the top ten.

Los Angeles quartet Jane’s Addiction formed in 1985 and emerged from the glam metal and goth scene. Regarded as one of the most influential alt-rock bands of the late 80s and early 90s, their music inspired the work of The Smashing Pumpkins, Limp Bizkit, Incubus, System of a Down and many more.

Keeping spirits high at Bearded Theory will be grime-punk duo Bob Vylan, influential British rock band New Model Army, boundary-pushing electronic rock duo Wargasm, larger-than-life ska nonet Gentleman’s Dub Club, celtic-folk rockers Ferocious Dog, brashly ear-crunching Panic Shack, highly-hyped post-punkers English Teacher, fast risers HotWax and Sprints, Ibibio Sound Machine, Jane Weaver, Pip Blom and many more.

Ravers galore are in for a treat, with an abundance of remarkable acts set to grace the dance stage which Orbital will be headlining. These will include Mercury Award winning junglist Roni Size, ambient house pioneers The Orb, acid house phenomenons 808 State, psychedelic dance influencers System 7, and Utah Saints who have been DJing around the globe since the birth of House Music.

Returning in 2024 will be The Meadow, a big top stage made to house class rising and iconic acts, and Big Ed, a striking dance district pushing out reverberating bangers until the early hours of the morning, from a mammoth wicker-built greenery-adorned head.