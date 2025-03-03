The National Gilbert & Sullivan Company will present Pirates of Penzance at the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Buxton Opera House.

Magic, music and merriment will return to Derbyshire in the form of the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival.

The 31st festival will take over Buxton Opera House from August 2 to 16, 2025, offering captivating performances and engaging talks.

Once again, the festival will be headlined by the renowned National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company, presenting three productions: Princess Ida, The Pirates of Penzance, and Iolanthe. These performances promise to delight audiences with their wit, charm, and musical brilliance. John Savournin will direct Iolanthe and The Pirates of Penzance, while Jeff Clarke will revisit his much-praised 2009 production of Princess Ida.

James Hendry will conduct Iolanthe, and John Andrews takes up the baton for both The Pirates of Penzance and Princess Ida.

Adding to the stellar lineup, Charles Court Opera will present its critically acclaimed take on The Mikado. Known for its innovative, high-energy performances, Charles Court Opera’s production is expected to be a festival highlight.

The festival will also showcase some of the finest amateur Gilbert & Sullivan groups competing for the coveted Champions Trophy. This spirited competition celebrates the dedication and talent of amateur performers and is a much-loved festival tradition.

Beyond the main stage, festival-goers can look forward to a packed programme of events. Morning talks and lectures will delve into the fascinating legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan’s works, while lunchtime recitals and concerts offer a diverse range of musical performances.

A special performance of Trial by Jury will be presented on August 12 at 1pm in St John’s Church to celebrate the work’s 150th anniversary as part of the festival’s fringe programme.

The fun doesn’t stop when the final curtain falls. Every evening, the Festival Club comes to life, offering late-night entertainment, a buzzing atmosphere, and a well-stocked bar — keeping the celebrations going long into the night.

Buxton Opera House, with its stunning Edwardian architecture and rich history, provides the perfect setting for this world-renowned festival. As one of the most picturesque towns in the county, Buxton offers visitors a unique cultural experience alongside its natural beauty.

Tickets for the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival are available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call the Opera House’s box office on 01298 72190.