Inspiral Carpets performing in Manchester in 2014 (photo: Ian Rook).

The group will be performing at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on April 2 and play a sold-out gig in Sheffield Leadmill on April 14, 2023.

Inspiral Carpets’ first tour in eight years coincides with the release of The Complete Singles, an album compiling all of the band’s 24 singles to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Complete Singles is due out on March 17 and will be available on double vinyl, and as a three CD set. Spanning decades, the album includes Joe, Two Worlds Collide, Saturn 5, I Want You (featuring Mark E Smith) and more recent singles Spitfire and Let You Down.

Most Popular

This Is How It Feels remix

A new remix of This Is How It Feels has been released ahead of the album. Band founder and keyboard player Clint Boon said: “This is one of my favourite Inspirals remixes. Relatively faithful to the original but with lashings of all the magical elements we love about The Go! Team. I reckon the spirit of Joe Meek was in the studio when The Go! Team did this remix!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspiral Carpet released some of the greatest pop anthems of the late Eighties and early Nineties; their unparalleled run of joyous singles saw them take their place among an esteemed triumvirate of Manchester bands including Stone Roses and Happy Mondays.