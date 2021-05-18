Indie legends Suede add extra dates to Coming Up tour - including Nottingham show

Upon its initial release in September 1996, Coming Up was both a critical and commercial success.

The sequel to their eponymous chart-topping 1993 debut and 1994’s number-three album Dog Man Star, Coming Up also topped the UK album chart, as well as being nominated for the 1997 Mercury Prize.

Coming Up also spawned five UK top-10 singles in Trash, Beautiful Ones, Saturday Night, Lazy and Filmstar, making the record Suede’s most commercially successful to date.

Many of the album’s key tracks are mainstays in the band’s live set to this day and Brett Anderson, Suede frontman, has previously described Trash as being the band’s defining song.

Now Suede – Anderson, guitarist Richard Oakes, bassist Mat Osman keyboardist/rhythm guitarist Neil Codling and drummer Simon Gilbert – have added two extra dates to their November tour playing Coming Up in full, “as well as a generous smattering of hits and treats”, with shows announced for Nottingham and Bristol.

Chart-topping debut album

Suede shot to fame with the release of the eponymous chart-topping debut album in 1993 featuring top-20 singles Metal Mickey and Animal Nitrate, and fan favourites The Drowners and So Young.

Non-album single Stay Together reached number three in 1994, ahead of second album Dog Man Star with singles such as We Are the Pigs and Wild Ones.

Head Music, the band’s fourth album, also topped the charts and features singles such as Electricity, She's in Fashion and Everything Will Flow.

Indie royalty Suede are, from left, bass player Mat Osman, singer Brett Anderson, keyboardist/rhythm guitarist Neil Codling, guitarist Richard Oakes and drummer Simon Gilbert.

