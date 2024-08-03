Fans took to social media to post their comments about Friday’s line-up Steve Morton wrote: “Snow Patrol were incredible last night at Y Not Festival. Had a cracking view too. Also watched Beans on Toast who smashed it as usual and The Kooks.”Scott Burgin posted: “Nothing but friendly vibes. Day started with visiting the various food stalls then to Club Malibu for 80s & ABBA disco in the sun. Watched the Kooks & Snow Patrol.

Snow Patrol brought an incredible vibe to Y Not Festival, with their iconic frontman Gary Lightbody at the helm. "We’ve got a new album coming out in a fortnight, and this is the new single," Lightbody announced, introducing "The Beginning." The band also delivered an emotional rendition of "Run," “Chocolate,” and “Open Your Eyes.” "Sing it with me, Y Not!" Gary called before playing mammoth hit “Chasing Cars” and they closed their set on a high note with the exuberant "Just Say Yes."

The Kooks brought a touch of summer to the festival with their fresh track "Sunny Baby," along with an array of their most beloved hits, from the nostalgic "Seaside" to the ever-charming "She Moves in Her Own Way." Frontman Luke Pritchard, full of energy, declared, "We could play all night… We love you and we’ll see you soon!" The Brighton band wrapped up their vibrant performance with the crowd-pleaser "Naive."

One of the day’s standout performances came from Shelf Lives. This dynamic duo, featuring Toronto-born vocalist Sabrina Di Giulio and Northampton’s own guitarist and producer Jonny Hillyard, brought an electrifying rock presence that left the audience buzzing.

Liverpool’s Michael Aldag infused a laid-back vibe into the main stage on Friday. He greeted the crowd with, "It’s beautiful out here in the Peak District!" before serenading them with a medley of covers and his own hits, from Noah Kahan’s "Stick Season" to a sunshine-soaked rendition of Taylor Swift’s "Love Story."

Black Honey also made a significant impression. The Brighton quartet thrilled fans with hits like "Believer," among many others, showcasing their dynamic range and engaging stage presence.

A festival favourite, Beans on Toast, delivered a fantastic set, marking his incredible 15th year performing at Y Not Festival. His enduring appeal and vibrant performance once again captivated the audience.

Y Not continues this Saturday with headliner Jamie T and Sunday when Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds play out the festival.

1 . Y Not 2024 Gary Lightbody, lead singer and rhythm guitarist with Snow Patrol, entertains the crowds. Photo: Y Not Festival/Bethan Miller Photo Sales

2 . Y Not 2024 Izzy Baxter Phillips fronts Brighton band Black Honey. Photo: Y Not Festival/Georgina Hurdsfield, Tiny Raindrop Photography Photo Sales

3 . Y Not 2024 Chris Ostler, guitarist with indie band Black Honey. Photo: Y Not Festival/Bethan Miller Photo Sales

4 . Y Not 2024 Leeds' finest Yard Act play to the crowd. Photo: Y Not Festival/Jake Haseldine Photo Sales