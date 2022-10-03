In pictures: Chatsworth Art of Burning Man exhibition closing ceremony

Captured by photographer Rod Kirkpatrick, the three-hour event culminated in a display of fireworks illuminating the Chatsworth landscape and the burning of the nine-metre high Relevé sculpture.

Relevé was inspired by the Nine Ladies Stone Circle - a Bronze Age archaeological site located near Chatsworth.

Nine twisted structures made of wood and intricately decorated with a rope and string laced façade dance around one another.

Derbyshire folklore says that a Bronze Age stone circle near Chatsworth was formed from the remains of nine ladies turned into stone for dancing on the Sabbath.

The Art of Burning Man has been on show since April.

Its twelve sculptures have attracted tens of thousands of visitors but following the burn ceremony, the remaining pieces will be dismantled and moved to other locations.

