Seth Lakeman will play at Buxton Opera House on February 20, 2024 (photo: Dom Moore)

Acclaimed musician Seth Lakeman has announced a headline tour including a show in Derbyshire to plug his new album.

Ther Mercury-nominated recording artist will play at Buxton Opera House on February 20, 2025. His full band show will feature musicians who contributed to the new album including Benji Kirkpatrick (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin and harmonica), Ben Nicholls (double bass and electric bass), Cormac Byrne (percussion and bodhrán) and Alex Hart (vocals).

Seth said: “In an effort to keep the excitement of a touring band, we recorded everything together so we can recreate all of the songs from The Granite Way live. There are plenty of upbeat melodic tunes and rhythms that will be exciting to play and explore.

“Each song feels strongly connected through history to the moors and the sea. I had written the stories and songs beforehand and had the melodic tunes ready for us all to explore when we recorded in the room, and the musical interplay between this line-up really displays their appetite for sounds and subjects within the folk tradition.”

The Granite Way will be released on February 14 on Seth’s own label, Honor Oak Records. Fans have aleady had a taste of Seth’s self-produced forthcoming album, The Granite Way, through the release of the Christmas single One More Before You Go (featuring Ian Anderson and Ward Thomas).

Folk singer and multi-instrumentalist Seth has been making his mark in music since being nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2005 with his breakthrough album Kitty Jay. His solo performance of the eponymous title track on live television won him unanimous praise and started him on an incredible solo journey which has included record deals, 11 album releases (including six in the Top 40), BBC Radio 2 playlisted singles, a clutch of awards and touring all over the world. He celebrated the album with a 20th anniversary tour in 2024.

Seth has also collaborated with a myriad of artists, including recording on Van Morrison’s 2021 album Moving On Skiffle and touring extensively with Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) as part of his band the Sensational Space Shifters. He has played multiple times with Wildwood Kin, Public Service Broadcasting, Tori Amos, Billy Bragg, and Jools Holland.

Tickets for his show in Buxton cost £33.50. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

*Folk stars touring to Buxton in 2025 will include Mike McColdrick, John McCusker and John Doyle who play at the Pavilion Arts Centre on March 13. Irish music linchpin John Doyle is a founding member of acclaimed group Solas, who has worked with the likes of Joan Baez and Linda Thompson. John McCusker has played with The Battlefield Band, Mark Knopfler and Bob Dylan. Mike McGoldrick is a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner, founding member of Lúnasa, and current member of Capercaillie.

Irish music and song legends The Fureys, renowned for their hit songs including I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet Sixteen and Her Father Didn’t Like Me Anyway, will perform at the Pavilion Arts Centre on March 14.

Folk-roots outfit the Gigspanner Big Band play at the Pavilion Arts Centre on April 22. The group includes Steeleye Span fiddle player Peter Knight, Bellowhead co-founder and melodeonist extraordinaire John Spiers and Edgelarks’ multi-instrumentalists Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin who won BBC Folk Awards best duo.

Mercury Music Prize holder and multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards winner Kate Rusby returns to Buxton Opera House on May 12 when she will be joined by the Singy Songy Session Band,