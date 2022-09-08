Illuminations set to blaze into life in Derbyshire town this weekend

It was 1897, when the Illuminations were first held to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee and although circumstances haven’t always allowed it to be held every year since it now attracts around 100,000 visitors over the nine week season.

Now organised by Derbyshire Dales District Council, this year’s Illuminations will run every Saturday and Sunday from this weekend until October 30, with the Derwent Gardens and Lovers’ Walks bedecked with colourful lights.

Fireworks finales will take place every Saturday in October – and one of this year’s innovations is a “low noise” fireworks display on the final night, Sunday, October 30.

Nurse Mary Chigodora in the Matlock Bath Illuminations boat parade. Credit Simon Beynon, Derbyshire Dales District Council

Taking centre stage will be the unique parade of decorated and illuminated boats created painstakingly with thousands of lights by member of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders’ Association.

Also new this year is the creation of a tunnel of lights over the pedestrian bridge that links Derwent Gardens with Lovers’ Walks and 12 new specialist lights on the Lovers’ Walk side of the river.

Every Illuminations night will once again be themed for younger visitors.

Entry charges recognise the different levels of entertainment provided on each night.

Tickets have been frozen at 2021 prices - £6.50 on Firework Saturdays (£5.50 concessions) and £5.50 on Non-Firework Saturdays and Sundays (£4.50 concessions) if bought online in advance - apart from the final Sunday (30 October) when Saturday prices apply. Accompanied under 16s continue to be free, with concessions available for OAPs.

It means a family of two adults and two or more under 16s can enjoy a Saturday night out at Matlock Bath Illuminations for just £13 - including a fireworks finale - if they buy in advance at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/illuminations

On the night prices (card payments only) are £1.50 more expensive than buying online.