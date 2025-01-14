'I’ll be singing all the fan favourites and I can’t wait for everyone to sing along with me' - Gabrielle on tour to Sheffield and Nottingham
She will perform at the City Hall on April 9,2025, where she will be joined by special guest Tunde of Lighthouse Family.
Her previous tour sold out all 32 nights and tickets are going fast for this year’s 13 shows which will include a date at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 14.
Gabrielle said: “I had such a great time on the '30 Years of Dreaming' tour that I can't wait to do it all again on some even bigger stages including The O2. I’ll be singing all the fan favourites and I can’t wait for everyone to sing along with me. I’m also very excited to have Tunde of Lighthouse Family joining me on the road. It’s going to be amazing, hope to see you there.”
Her eighth album A Place In Your Heart captures everything that fans adore: Gabrielle’s unique soulful voice, full of emotion, vulnerability and yearning with song writing that’s equal parts warming, classic and timeless. The album features a special guest on Good Enough in the shape of Mahalia, nominated for best new artist and best R&B act at the BRIT Awards 2024.
Gabrielle made the Guinness Book of Records or the highest UK chart entry for a female debut act when she took the charts by storm with her number one song Dreams in 1993. Her debut album Find Your Way sold more than a million copies worldwide.
Tickets to see Gabrielle at Sheffield City Hall cost £47.95, book at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Tickets for her Nottingham concert cost from £45; go to https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/gabrielle
