Iconic soul and pop band Simply Red will play in Sheffield on 40th anniversary arena tour - here's how to get tickets
The iconic soul and pop band will play at Sheffield Utilita Arena on September 30, 2025. Tickets priced from £86.50 go on presale on Wednesday, April 10 (accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter) and on general sale Friday, 12 April 2024 and will be released on both days at 10am via www.utilitaarena.sheffield.co.uk
One of the UK’s most treasured bands, Simply Red have sold more than 60 millions albuns worldwide and have racked up five UK number one albums. Their 1991 classic Stars was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe, and all 13 of Simply Red’s studio albums, including their latest release ‘Time’, have been UK Top 10’s.
Simply Red have amasse 1.8 billion streams across platforms worldwide and more than one milion YouTube subscribers.
Mick Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 working-class Manchester and enjoyed early success with first single Money’s Too Tight To Mention and the Brit Award-nominated album Picture Book (the first of 13 nominations, and three Brit Award wins). This was followed by a decade of superstardom and global hits. Today Simply Red continue to sell out tours across the globe. Their live show is renowned for its exceptional quality, with Mick Hucknall long-established as one of the great vocalists of contemporary music.
To celebrate this impressive 40-year milestone, Simply Red head back out on the road in 2025, telling the musical story of Simply Red so far – from Picture Book to Time, and everything in between.
