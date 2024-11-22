Legendary soul singers The Stylistics will air their hits in a live show in Sheffield.

The Stylistics will perform at the City Hall on November 27, 2024 in a show which takes a journey back through the group’s five decades.

The iconic Philadelphia singers’ record-breaking run of 12 top ten hits include the Grammy nominated You Make Me Feel Brand New and such classics as Can’t Give You Anything (but My Love), Let’s Put It All Together, Stop Look Listen, You Are Everything, Betcha By Golly Wow, Sing Baby Sing, I’m Stone In Love With You and many more.