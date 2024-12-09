I join Made in Chesterfield compilation CDs launch party for 'amazing celebration of music'

The event at Real Time Live was hosted by the architects of the Made In Chesterfield recording project – Aaron Brown, lead singer of The Dazy Age and The WonderWhys, and David McPhie, who brought Pink Floyd, Free, Bill Haley and Jethro Tull to town and was drummer with The Blueberries during the Sixties.

Live music and interviews reflected the talented and diverse artists that have helped to put Chesterfield on the musical map.

Kieron Smith – best known as singer/guitarist Ichabod Wolf – said: "This isn't London or Manchester, this ain't even Sheffield in as much as there's a globally recognised cultural identity. I think between the last 10 years of Government policy sucking money from the arts and the rise of streaming services had commodified music in a way we've not seen before. I think it's a miraculous thing that Showtime (S40time – the podcast and platform run by Aaron and David) have sorted here and it's more and more important for communities to celebrate their own cultural legacy because no-one else is going to do it for us. Amazing - a CD with 40-odd songs written and performed by ex-miners, cabbies, teachers, checkout assistants whatever, maybe not topping the charts or selling out arenas but it’s 40 original songs. A nice gentle reminder that the people of Chesterfield are dreamers too.”

Among the interviewees, folk club organiser Graham Blankley talked about booking American ragtime blues musician Stefan Grossman for just £50 to play at the Queen’s Park Hotel where a queue stretching for 200 yards waited to see him.

Simon Ball, whose band The Cactus Room contributed How Can It Be The Same to volume one of Made In Chesterfield, recalled how Aaron Brown and he had organised music nights under the Foam and Pants banner at the old Conservative Club, a venue which became Real Time Live. He also talked about how Aaron and he ran an event at the Bradbury Club where they attracted 1,000 people over three nights. “Chesterfield was ready for it, I’m chuffed that we made it happen,” he said.

Nidge Watt from Fixer – whose track It’s Only Rock n Roll is on the compilation discs – regaled the audience with the band’s 40-year plus history stretching from 1978 when membership included Steve Henshaw dressed as Groucho Marx (who is still in the band). He recalled the then drummer Danny Spencer running around naked with a snare drum!

Paul Hopkinson was in lisahall when the band’s song Is This Real (featured on the compilation) was used in the film Practical Magic after the band scored a recording deal with Warner Bros. During the Eighties both Paul and lisahall drummer Nip Heeley, the latter still making music with lisahall, were in The Actors whose track Over My Head features on the compilation. Over My Head caught the attention of David Bowie producer Tony Visconti who recorded the band at Good Earth studio in London. Paul has recorded many of the contributing artists on Made In Chesterfield and helped Aaron and David put together Volume One. He said: “Thanks to all the bands that have kept me alive all these years.”

At the end of the launch party Aaron said: “It's been an absolutely amazing celebration of Chesterfield music. So many people have turned up, so many old friends, such a load of talent on stage." David said: “A very good attendance and the music was excellent. The best thing about it is that groups of people from all eras and genres are enjoying it with each other.”

Aaron and David are hoping to arrange signing sessions of the Made In Chesterfield double CD and glossy booklet (priced £15) at the Chesterfield outlets of Waterstones, Tallbird Records and Vanishing Point.

Made In Chesterfield launch Aaron Brown, left and David McPhie launch the first edition of their Made In Chesterfield glossy booklet and compilation CDs at Real Time Live.

Made In Chesterfield launch Contributors to the compilation CDs and booklet line up for a photocall described by Aaron Brown as "Chesterfield Sgt Peppers album" (photo: Ed Fordham)

Made In Chesterfield launch Aaron Brown interviews Josh Clarke of Underachiever whose track Father's Day features on volume one of the compilation albums. Underachiever. a heavy rock band, played at the Derbyshire Times Band of the Year twice in the early Noughties and recorded their debut album Farewell to Innocence in 2003 at The Foundry studio, Chesterfield (photo: Ed Fordham)

Made In Chesterfield launch Nationally renowned folk singer Judy Dunlop, who has worked and recorded with members of Fairport Convention, The Albion Band and Show of Hands and regularly collaborates with Ashley Hutchings, has contributed Leave-taking Lullaby to the double CD. She entertained the launch party guests with pitch-perfect pure vocals, giving her own take on Neil Hannon's Lady Of A Certain Age which she accompanied on washboard, followed by the Christmas carol Down In Yon Forest, written in 1504 and subsequently sung by Joan Baez.