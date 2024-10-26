Jim Berry and Steve Millington of The Houghton Weavers will be playing at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on November 21, 2024.

Folk favourites The Houghton Weavers will bring songs and stories to a Derbyshire theatre during their annual tour of the country.

Steve Millington and Jim Berry, accompanied by guest musicians, visit Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

You’ll hear the old favourites such as Blackpool Belle, Sit Thi Deawn, Matchstalk Men and Dirty Old Town together with new songs penned by the boys, beautiful ballads and original poems, with audience requests thrown in,

The Houghton Weavers, who have recorded more than 30 albums, have been entertaining audiences for many years with their unique blend of popular folk music, humour and audience participation.

One of their most popular songs, Wild Mountain Thyme is to be featured in the upcoming film Between Weathers and has appeared in the Heritage Charts top 40. Their new single, Spanish Lady, has been released this month.

Steve Millington said: “I began my tenure with The Houghton Weavers for a Christmas Tour, so the winter concerts will always have a special place in my heart. That planned one-off six-week-stint has become almost 30 years so far, and I’ve enjoyed working with all of the original members in that time. This winter, we’ll be joined by some world-class guest musicians and I’m so looking forward to making music with them all. I am very much looking forward to this year’s tour, meeting up with all our fans and friends, and of course making some new ones.”

Jim Berry said: ““I have played with the Weavers many times before joining the group full time in 2017. As well as singing and playing guitar and harmonica, I write songs and poetry and have released three books of poems and lyrics. “I have spent many years busking in France but now I love being one of the Houghton Weavers and entertaining with Steve, singing songs, telling tales, poems and the odd corny joke!”

Tickets cost £21, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk