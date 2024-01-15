Honey Belles Ladies Choir - who appeared on TV's The Choir with Gareth Malone - celebrates 10th anniversary with concert and party
The choir will be marking its tenth birthday with a concert and party at its old stomping ground, Ashover Parish Rooms on January 27, 2024.
In the 10 years since its formation the Honey Belles ensemble has competed against other choirs on national television with Gareth Malone and performed on BBC Radio. The Honey Belles won North East Derbyshire’s Got Talent and have sung pitch side for Chesterfield FC.
Chesterfield bypass has also been the choir’s stage in the small hours of the morning, singing in the Sparkle Walk for Ashgate Hospice year on year.
The Honey Belles were the penultimate performers treading the boards at the Pomegranate Theatre before it closed for refurbishment.
Thousands of pounds for local charities has been raised by the choir, including sponsoring a puppy for Guide Dogs, aptly named Honey Belle.
The Honey Belles look to take 2024 by storm with concerts already on the calendar. They’re hosting a concert with Ireland Colliery Band at the Speedwell Rooms in May, supporting a charity concert for Ashgate Hospice in April, performing at Chesterfield Library in March during the Peddler Market weekend and recording a Christmas CD.
Since its formation in Ashover with just 12 singers under the guidance of musical director Kate Challinor-Moss, the choir has grown to a membership of 50 and now rehearses at St John’s Church in Walton, Chesterfield.
The choir is opening its rehearsal room door on January 31 for women who are looking for a night of singing and friendship. Email: [email protected] for more details.
Tickets cost £12.50, including cake and a drink, for the Honey Belles 10th anniversary concert on January 27 at 2pm. Email the above address to book.