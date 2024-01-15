Derbyshire’s famous Honey Belles Ladies Choir will be celebrating its milestone anniversary in a decade which has seen it go from strength to strengh.

The Honey Belles Choir in rehearsal.

The choir will be marking its tenth birthday with a concert and party at its old stomping ground, Ashover Parish Rooms on January 27, 2024.

In the 10 years since its formation the Honey Belles ensemble has competed against other choirs on national television with Gareth Malone and performed on BBC Radio. The Honey Belles won North East Derbyshire’s Got Talent and have sung pitch side for Chesterfield FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield bypass has also been the choir’s stage in the small hours of the morning, singing in the Sparkle Walk for Ashgate Hospice year on year.

Most Popular

The Honey Belles performing on stage at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield

The Honey Belles were the penultimate performers treading the boards at the Pomegranate Theatre before it closed for refurbishment.

Thousands of pounds for local charities has been raised by the choir, including sponsoring a puppy for Guide Dogs, aptly named Honey Belle.

The Honey Belles look to take 2024 by storm with concerts already on the calendar. They’re hosting a concert with Ireland Colliery Band at the Speedwell Rooms in May, supporting a charity concert for Ashgate Hospice in April, performing at Chesterfield Library in March during the Peddler Market weekend and recording a Christmas CD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its formation in Ashover with just 12 singers under the guidance of musical director Kate Challinor-Moss, the choir has grown to a membership of 50 and now rehearses at St John’s Church in Walton, Chesterfield.

The choir is opening its rehearsal room door on January 31 for women who are looking for a night of singing and friendship. Email: [email protected] for more details.