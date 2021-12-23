Hits galore in Electrik Live Orchestra’s show in Derbyshire

Tribute band Electrik Live Orchestra will play classic tunes such as Mr Blue Sky, Evil Woman and Don’t Bring Me Down at a gig in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 5:30 am
Electrik Live Orchestra plays at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 30, 2021.

The seven-piece group pay homage to Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra in a crowd-pleasing show featuring all the hits that visits The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 30, 2021.

Tickets cost £16 from the venue or online at www.raw.promo.co.uk. For further details, call 01332 834438.

