Sticky Bones Jones is in for a busy weekend, playing at Old Goats Grumble in Denby on August 23 and at Matlock Oxjam Festival on August 24.

August bank holiday weekend brings loads of live music across Derbyshire – with festivals in Chesterfield, Matlock, Denby and Derby poised to pull in the crowds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 21

Peashooter, The Flowerpot, Derby.

August 22

Tribute band Flash will air the hit songs of Queen at Derby Fake Festival in Markeaton Park on August 23.

Limp Biscuit (tribute to Limp Bizkit), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Crimson Dawn, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Simply Dylan (tribute to Bob Dylan), Hasland Club.

Wake Up Call, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Paul West, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Queen by The Bohemians, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Verbal Warning, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.

Robert Perry, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moretallica - UK Metallica Tribute Band, The Gerry Cinna-man Experience, The Skarantinos, Guns and Roses Experience play Old Goats Grumble music and beer festival in aid of Lauren's Legacy, Salterswood Meadow, Denby.

Sham Radio, The White Horse, Derby.

August 23

Tom KItten's Jazz Katz, Hartington Village Hall, 1.30pm start.

Atomic, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Xtra Mile, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Viki France, Hasland Club.

Sham Radio - 80s vs 90s party tribute play in the ballroom, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Brown Notes play in the bar, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Road House, The Boat Inn Cromford.

Verbal Warning, The Crown Inn, Somercotes.

Think Floyd, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glamtastics, Trixie Lee, Paper Jam, Brude, Legacy, Ricky and the Retros, Pretty Runaways, Sticky Bones Jones play Old Goats Grumble music and beer festival, Salterswood Meadow, Denby.

Cheap Shades, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Flash, The Fillers, Oasish, Nirvana Tribute, Really Hot Chili Peppers and Steretonics play Derby Fake Festival, Markeaton Park, Derby.

Clampdown UK, The White Horse, Derby.

Riffler, The Needles, Derby.

August 24

The Brown Notes headline Oakstock 25, supported by The Blank Expressions, The Shambles, Lexi Whiteside, Georgia Mills, Hayley Lou, Lee Paver and Joe Ross, The Royal Oak, Brampton, Chesterfield, 1pm start.

Donovylan performs at Matlock Summer Food and Drink Festival, Hall Leys Park, Matlock,from 3.30pm.

Groundhog Days, The Butchers Arms, Brimington, 4pm start.

Brewdrop, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Parkinson hosts open mic outdoors, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.

Mark Morgan-Hill, Martyn Broadhurst, Tiny Wright, Angela Taylor, Sterling Pink play at Matlock Oxjam Music Festival, Mad Hatter Garden Room, Matlock, from 5pm.

Led Zeppelin Acoustic, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Jester, The Thursdays, Taylor Jackson, Kian Mosley, Sticky Bones Jones, Ashley Westlake, Mike Richardson play at Matlock Oxjam Music Festival, The Loft, Matlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Finch - The Soul Man, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Soul Battalion, Renishaw Miners Welfare Club.

Manchester Ska Foundation, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Sonic Duo, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

August 25

Saving Souls, Tommy Jones, Stacey Beresford, Sammy Murdock, Shane, Larissa Wellington, Little Rock, Joel Fox play at Calow Gala, Calow Recreation Ground, off Oaks Farm Lane, Calow.

Twisted, Little Rock, Renayah, Buddies, Charnie, Ali Mussaid, Asha play at Vic Fest, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The 60s Band, The Butchers Arms, Brimington. 4pm start.

August 26

Roar, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.