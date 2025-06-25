Toploader heading The Eyes Have It Music Festival in Duffield on July 5, 2025.

Toploader, Ian Dury’s former backing band The Blockheads and The Beat featuring Ranking Jnr are the big names lining up for a Derbyshire music festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 25 acts will be appearing at The Eyes Have It which is celebrating its tenth birthday. The festival, held at the picturesque Eyes Meadow in Duffield, has been extended by a day and will kick off on July 3 with an evening of acoustic music.

The opening Thursday night concert will be headlined by folky country outfit The Rye Sisters. Mesmerising balladeer Sam Draisey will captivate the audience with his songs. Local guitarist Mikey Foulds, the first act at the initial Eyes Have It festival in 2015, will launch the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blockheads, who backed lead singer Ian Dury in iconic songs Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick, Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll and Reasons To Be Cheerful, promise to be a big draw for festival fans on Friday, July 4.

The Blockheads will perform classic hits in their headline spot on Friday, July 4.

Toploader will air their greatest hit Dancing In The Moonlight which is sure to get the audience on its feet on Saturday, July 5.

The Beat featuring Ranking Jnr will bring the sound of the two-tone ska movement to Duffield on Sunday, July 6 where fans can hear such classics as Mirror in the Bathroom, Hands Off….She’s Mine and Stand Down Margaret. Charismatic frontman Ranking Jr is the son of Ranking Roger who fronted the band in the Eighties.

Highlights of the festival will include Kissmet who are back by popular demand after inspiring everyone to dance their socks off last year and The Wam Bam Band who will ensure there is no let-up in the dancing department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s music to please pretty much everyone with glam rockers Mud 2 continuing on from the original Seventies band who had massive hits with Tiger Feet, The Cat Cept In and Lonely This Christmas. A big plus for the festival is Mancunian guitarist Aziz Ibrahim, who has played with The Stone Roses, Simply Red and Paul Weller.

Ranking Junior fronts The Beat, a ska band known for hits including Mirror In The Bathroom and Stand Down Margaret (photo: Claire Spencer)

One of the UK’s top blues guitarists, Aynsley Lister, will be sure to delight the aficionados of blues rock. Aynsley has played the festival on previous occasions, as well as being a regular returnee to The Flowerpot in Derby, amazing all with his incredible expertise.

The best of the rest takes in the likes of the sensational Women In Rock who celebrate the greatest rock goddesses with songs from Suzie Quatro, Blondie, Bonnie Tyler, Kiki Dee, Cher and many more. There’s yet more solid rock courtesy of Eddie and the Wolves, punky folky sounds from Headsticks as well as unique self penned songs from Johnny Vincent’s legendary Derby band, The Ruins.

Ever popular local band Littlefield, are back again, as are The Raindogs fronted by the incredibly talented Paul Johnstone, not forgetting festival organiser

Simon Clark’s band, The Cubists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family friendly festival will include free art and circus workshops throughout the weekend, as well as free yoga classes for adults and children. There will be a range of food outlets and bespoke craft and gift stalls.

Tickets are half-price for under 18s and free for under 10s. For ticketing options, go to www.tehi.co.uk