Rob Kingsley stars in A Vision of Elvis which has been performed to thousands of fans in major theatres, festivals and arenas worldwide. Internationally renowned as the best Elvis Presley tribute concert touring the world today, the show will be hosted at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on March 18, 2023.

Rob’s credits include winner of The National Tribute Music Awards’ Official Elvis Show and No.1 Male Tribute Artist, Grand European Champion and Best Vegas Elvis at Europe's largest Elvis competition.

He made history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the new Wembley Stadium to more than 50,000 people.

A Vision Of Elvis sees Rob taking the audience on an epic audio-visual journey through time. Classic hits Stuck on You from the Timex Show, GI Blues from the Movie Years, Blue Suede Shoes from the 1968 Comeback Special, with the finale being the electrifying Concert Years which includes Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many, many more, are included.All costumes, instruments and stage settings are authentically recreated to give the feel and energy of a live Elvis concert which promises to be the ultimate experience for any fan. Rob is surrounded by musicians and backing vocals in this emotional rollercoaster of a show.

Long time Elvis friend, photographer and tour manager, Ed Bonja said of Rob’s performance: "He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis – his charisma, his gestures – he even walks like Elvis".

Rolling Stone magazine commented: “The King Is Back” while the president of the Official Elvis Presley Fan Club Finland described Rob’s show as: “Like a one to one with Elvis.”

It’s nearly half a century since the world mourned the passing of Elvis Presley at the age of just 42. A cultural leading light of the 20th century, he scored 21 number ones in the UK charts; his first was All Shook Up which reached pole position in 1957 and his last was a reissue of It’s Now Or Never which peaked in 2005 after its original success 45 years earlier.

Tickets cost £27 for A Vision Of Elvis starring Rob Kingsley. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246345222.

