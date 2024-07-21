Isaac Neilson will be performing on the Quarry stage at Y Not in the lead-up to a headline set by Jake Bugg (photo: Kevin Donnelly)

Thousands of music fans will be descending on Derbyshire for Y Not – lured by headliners Noel Gallagher, Jamie T, Snow Patrol and Kaiser Chiefs.

The festival at Pike Hall between Matlock and Buxton offers much for the capacity crowd to listen to with a staggering 160 acts lined up over the weekend of August 2-4. Star attractions include Frank Turner, Jake Bugg and Katy B, DJs and comedians Milton Jones and Emmanuel Sonubi.

Y Not also offers a great platform for lesser-known musicians to share their material with a big audience. High Peak indie-rock artist Isaac Neilson said: “We’re set to storm Y Not’s Quarry stage on August 2 alongside Jake Bugg and Lottery Winners. So to keep the excitement coming, we’ve just announced our next single – Take It Higher – will drop on July 26. This track is our first song working with this year’s Breakthrough Producer of the Year Tayte Nickols which has been a really exciting, enlightening and productive experience.” Isaac and his band of fellas are set to have some hefty shows over August including Eat In The Park in Buxton, B-Side & Beer Festival in Redhill, Middlewich Live, Deansgate Mews Festival in Manchester and DH Lawrence Festival in Eastwood.

Indie pop electro outfit Elephant Kind should attract much interest at Y Not, after winning a band app competition to play on the main stage on August 3 – no mean feat considering there were 1500 applicants! Elephant Kind, who released their latest single Good Times at the beginning of July, hail from Indonesia and moved to London two years ago in their quest to conquer the world.

Rising from the ashes of The Maccabees, 86TVs will be performing on the festival’s Quarry stage on August 4 – two days after the release of their self-titled album which has been included in Radio X’s list of the most anticipated albums of 2024. 86TVs have a busy summer which includes select festival dates and an instore tour to celebrate the release of their debut album which has been produced by Stephen Street (The Maccabees’ ‘Colour It In’, Blur, Suede). The band then play the Rolling Stone Beach festival ahead of their UK and European headline tour.

Alternative rock band The Mysterines will top the festival’s Giant Squid stage on August 2, a day before playing at the Rocken am Brocken festival in Germany and a week after wowing crowds at Tramlines in Sheffield. The Mysterines will embark on their biggest tour to date this autumn with headline shows throughout the country including Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on October 22 before taking their music to venues abroad including Belgium, Prague, Milan, Zurich and Paris.

Indie rockers The Snuts will share choice cuts from their latest album Millennials with the Y Not crowd on the main stage on Saturday, ahead of a tour later in the year. The Snuts, who have chart-topping and top three albums to their credit, will play at Rock City, Nottingham on December 3.

Alongside the stages showcasing the finest live acts at Y Not, there will be Flamingo Jack’s – a cabaret club in the middle of a field. Shaun Williamson from EastEnders is back to lead a Barrioke sing-song at Y Not, Happy Mondays maraca-shaking Bez will be gracing the stage, Amy Winehouse’s backing group will play all of the iconic singer’s biggest hits and there will be a glow-in-the-dark brass band playing back to back party bangers.