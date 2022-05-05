Heretic Fest rocks Sheffield Corporation with headliners including Inglorious and Stone Broken

Nearly 30 bands will perform at Heretic Fest in Sheffield Corporation from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15.
Inglorious headline Friday’s show, Stone Broken top Saturday’s bill and Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons is the big draw on Sunday.
The weekend will also see performances from the likes of: RavenEye, Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics, Dig Lazarus, Daxx & Roxane, Bootyard Bandits, These Wicked Rivers and many more.
Ashen Reach will play on Sunday after winning a slot at Heretic Fest in a vote by fans. There were more than 260 artist submissions following an invitation by festival promoters.Festival organiser Hannah Fellows said: “Things are already in place for the future of Heretic Fest and they’re looking very very exciting over the next few years. I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support in the start up of this show, things can only go up from here.”
Tickets: Friday £20, Saturday £25, Sunday £25 and weekend £60. To check availability, go to https://www.seetickets.com/tour/heretic-fest-2021
