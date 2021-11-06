The Average White Band will play at Buxton Opera House on November 13, 2021.

They will perform the Average White Band album in its entirety and more of their back catalogue.

Average White Band were the first Brits to simultaneously top the US Top 100 singles, albums and r ‘n’ b charts.

The group has gone on to influence hip-hop and rap stars such as Erik B & Rakim, Beastie Boys and P-Diddy.

Average White Band’s Scots originals Alan Gorrie and Onnie McIntyre lead today’s line-up with Freddy V and Cliff Lyons on horns, Rocky Bryant on drums and Rob Aries on keys behind vocalist Brent Carter.