Heidi Talbot will tour the UK in support of her new album (photo: Euan Robertson)

She will be promoting her new album, Sing It For A Lifetime, at her concert in Alstonefield Village Hall on March 18, 2023. The album features Mark Knopfler,Dirk Powell and Guy Fletcher.

During her UK tour Heidi will be accompanied by Ian Carr on guitar, Jennifer Austin on piano and Toby Shaer on fiddle, whistles and cittern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish-born Heidi became a folk star in America as a member of the band Cherish the Ladies.

Heidi has been nominated for Folk singer of the year and Best Traditional Song by BBC Radio 2, Best Live Act by the Scottish Traditional Music Awards and Best Female Vocalist at The Irish Music Awards.

Most Popular

Over the past 20 years Heidi has performed all over North and South America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Scandinavia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand performing in the finest concert halls and international festivals.

She has shared the stage and recorded with Mark Knopfler, Graham Coxon (Blur), Eddi Reader, Idlewild, Matt Rollings, King Creosote, Kris Drever, Tim O’ Brien and Jerry Douglas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi recorded four solo albums while signed to Nashville based record label Compass Records. In the last six years she has recorded four more solo albums/Ep’s self released and distributed by Universal Records including Sing It For A Lifetime.

Her music has been extensively played on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 6 Music and she has performed live sessions for Bob Harris, Janice Long, IN Tune and Mark Radcliffe. Her television appearances include RTE’s Late Late Show in Ireland, BBC Hogmanay Live and CBS This Morning.