Expect an opening set of prime solo songs, including picks from the latest album Moments of Madness, followed by a storming set of Stranglers classics when Hugh plays at The Leadmill on May 7, 2023.

As leader of The Stranglers, Hugh wrote the band’s most memorable songs including Golden Brown, Strange Little Girl, Always The Sun, Peaches, No More Heroes, Nice & Sleazy. His lyrics to Golden Brown and their multiple meanings is a songwriting masterclass with the song reaching number two in the UK singles charts. After releasing his final album 10 with the band Hugh embarked on a solo career.

Fast forward to 2022 and Hugh's new album Moments of Madness is an album of acute, pithy, and witty observations which has received widespread critical acclaim.

Tickets cost £27.50 to see Hugh in Sheffield. Book online at www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Hugh-Cornwell.htm