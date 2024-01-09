Hear 10cc play their greatest hits live in Sheffield
The band, who have 11 top ten hits to their name, will play live at the City Hall on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Tickets for their Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits show are now on sale.
Best known for the chart-topping singles Rubber Bullets, Dreadlock Holiday and I’m Not in Love, 10cc have sold more than 15 million albums in the UK alone.
Fifty years on from their self-titled debut album, 10cc continue to be one of the country’s best-loved bands and a critics favourite. “Note perfect!” proclaimed the Daily Telegraph while the Arts Desk confirmed that “10cc's songbook, full of fun and love and rage, remains blessedly the same”.
Led by Graham Gouldman, the live band comprises Rick Fenn (lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with 10cc since the early years - Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Iain Hornal (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).
Ahead of the UK tour, the group played in Europe during the autumn on a 17-date tur including shows in Holland, Belgium and Germany. The tour included a return to Scandinavia, where earlier in the year, ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaerus was around to see the Stockholm show. Graham Gouldman and Bjorn worked together on a song-writing-themed festival in Sweden during the summer of 2023.
Tickets are priced from £38.50 to see 10cc in Sheffield. The concert starts at 7.30pm. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or buy in person from the City Hall box office, open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.